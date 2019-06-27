UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvian Foreign Ministry Slams Restoration Of Russian Delegation's Rights In PACE

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:16 PM

Latvian Foreign Ministry Slams Restoration of Russian Delegation's Rights in PACE

The unconditional restoration of the Russian delegation's rights in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) undermines the organization's reputation and contradicts the principles and values of the EU body, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The unconditional restoration of the Russian delegation's rights in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) undermines the organization's reputation and contradicts the principles and values of the EU body, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in its June session. The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016, which were ratified by PACE on Wednesday.

"The unconditional restoration of voting rights to Russia in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe runs counter to the principles and fundamental values of the Council of Europe and seriously undermines the organization's reputation and capacity for action," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also vowed to take further action to protect international law.

"Latvia cannot ignore the illegal annexation of Crimea, the conflict in Donbas and the state of affairs in Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Latvia and like-minded countries will continue consulting actively and taking action to protect the international law and fundamental values," the statement said.

In April 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and aftermath of the Crimea referendum. The Russian delegation had not renewed its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions since 2016 in protest of this discrimination. The country froze its contributions to the Council of Europe, pledging to withhold future payments unless the Russian delegation's rights were restored.

On Wednesday, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Volodymyr Ariev, released a statement saying that the groups representing Ukraine, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia had decided to leave the ongoing PACE session and return home for further consultations with their respective governments in light of Russia's full restoration to the assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Protest Ukraine Russia Europe Estonia Poland Georgia Slovakia Lithuania Latvia April June 2016 Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Islamabad-Beijing strategic cooperation to strengt ..

14 minutes ago

UAE, Jordan discuss bilateral cooperation

33 minutes ago

Stock markets waver after fresh Trump tariffs thre ..

53 seconds ago

Indian troops launch caso in Kulgam, Shopian areas ..

56 seconds ago

Mandviwalla stresses joint strategy for ending bru ..

58 seconds ago

First China-Africa Economic and trade Expo opens i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.