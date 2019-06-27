(@imziishan)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The unconditional restoration of the Russian delegation's rights in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ) undermines the organization's reputation and contradicts the principles and values of the EU body, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in its June session. The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016, which were ratified by PACE on Wednesday.

"The unconditional restoration of voting rights to Russia in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe runs counter to the principles and fundamental values of the Council of Europe and seriously undermines the organization's reputation and capacity for action," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also vowed to take further action to protect international law.

"Latvia cannot ignore the illegal annexation of Crimea, the conflict in Donbas and the state of affairs in Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Latvia and like-minded countries will continue consulting actively and taking action to protect the international law and fundamental values," the statement said.

In April 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and aftermath of the Crimea referendum. The Russian delegation had not renewed its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions since 2016 in protest of this discrimination. The country froze its contributions to the Council of Europe, pledging to withhold future payments unless the Russian delegation's rights were restored.

On Wednesday, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Volodymyr Ariev, released a statement saying that the groups representing Ukraine, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia had decided to leave the ongoing PACE session and return home for further consultations with their respective governments in light of Russia's full restoration to the assembly.