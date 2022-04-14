UrduPoint.com

Latvian Foreign Ministry Tells Citizens To Avoid Visiting Belarus Despite Visa-Free Entry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Latvian Foreign Ministry Tells Citizens to Avoid Visiting Belarus Despite Visa-Free Entry

Latvian citizens are not recommended to travel to Belarus despite Minsk waiving visa requirements over concerns about the neighboring country's "good intentions," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Latvian citizens are not recommended to travel to Belarus despite Minsk waiving visa requirements over concerns about the neighboring country's "good intentions," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Belarus granted visa-free entry to Lithuanian and Latvian citizens starting Friday, with this policy expected to last for one month.

"The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to remind about significant risks to Latvian nationals visiting the country, and repeatedly advises against doing that. The call on the Latvian nationals to leave Belarus and Russia continues to apply," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it "has no reason to believe that the offer to visit Belarus visa-free has been made for humanitarian reasons or with good intentions.

"

The ministry also warned that Latvian visitors could allegedly become targets of provocations by Belarusian special services and face false accusations followed by arrest, stressing that Latvia's ability to help its nationals will be very limited.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries and their allies have accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and participating in hostilities on the Russian side. The West has rolled out a sanctions campaign against both Russia and Belarus.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Belarus Latvia February Visa From

Recent Stories

Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country ..

Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country's affairs

29 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Avoiding Direct Conflict With Russia ..

Blinken Says Avoiding Direct Conflict With Russia in Interest of US

31 seconds ago
 Turkey's Balancing Act on Ukraine Crisis Gets Prec ..

Turkey's Balancing Act on Ukraine Crisis Gets Precarious

32 seconds ago
 US Sends Envoy to Seoul to Discuss North Korea's I ..

US Sends Envoy to Seoul to Discuss North Korea's ICBM Launches - State Departmen ..

36 seconds ago
 HDA starts demarcation of roads for the parking fa ..

HDA starts demarcation of roads for the parking facilities

51 minutes ago
 German Chancellor felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

German Chancellor felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.