Latvian Government Backs Dissolution Of Riga Legislature Over Waste Disposal Row - Source

Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

Latvian Government Backs Dissolution of Riga Legislature Over Waste Disposal Row - Source

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Latvian government has given the green light to a minister's recommendation to dissolve the Riga legislature over a waste disposal row, with snap elections expected two months after the national parliament approves the decision, a source in the cabinet told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The cabinet has supported the decision to dissolve the Riga City Council. Now, this issue will be considered by the Saeima. The government ruled that snap elections should be held two months after the decision of the Saeima," the source said.

The minister of environmental protection and regional development, Juris Puce, said on December 6 that he would initiate the dissolution of the Riga legislature. The minister said that the latter had failed to meet its Primary responsibility of waste disposal management. Snap elections may be held on February 29, according to Puce.

Former Riga mayor Nils Usakovs, in turn, earlier accused the minster of abusing his office to settle accounts with undesirable political forces in the legislature.

