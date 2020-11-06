Latvian Government Declares National Emergency Due to Rise in COVID-19 Incidence

The Latvian government has declared a state of emergency in the country in connection with the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Friday after an emergency cabinet meeting

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Latvian government has declared a state of emergency in the country in connection with the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Friday after an emergency cabinet meeting.

"The government has announced a state of emergency.

It will enter into force on November 9 and will last through November 29," the prime minister said.

Over the past day, 357 coronavirus cases were detected in Latvia, the total number of cases increased 7,476. Seven people infected with coronavirus died.

Latvia has a total of 250 hospital beds equipped for treating infectious diseases.