Latvian Government Declares State Of Emergency On Border With Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Latvian Government Declares State of Emergency on Border With Belarus

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Latvian government unanimously supported the introduction of a state of emergency on the border with Belarus to stop the influx of illegal migrants, Interior Minister Marija Golubeva said on Tuesday.

"The government made a decision to declare a state of emergency on the border. We will immediately start strengthening the border," Golubeva wrote on Twitter.

The Latvian border security service earlier reported that around 200 illegal migrants were detained on the border in the past 24 hours.

