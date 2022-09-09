(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Latvian government has decided to restrict entry into the country for Russians with Schengen visas, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Rinkevics said that the three Baltic states ” Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia ” reached an agreement to restrict the entry of Russians.

"Government of #Latvia has decided to restrict entry of the Russian citizens with EU visas to Latvia," Rinkevics tweeted.