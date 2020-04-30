Latvian Health Minister Thinks 2nd Wave of COVID-19 Will Come in Autumn

Latvian Health Minister Ilze Vinkele said on Wednesday that she expects the second wave of COVID-19 to begin this autumn

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Latvian Health Minister Ilze Vinkele said on Wednesday that she expects the second wave of COVID-19 to begin this autumn.

"We have summer to prepare ourselves so that we are ready for long-term coexistence with COVID-19 in autumn," Vinkele told journalists, adding that the virus will reappear along with the seasonal flu.

Latvia has so far confirmed the total of 849 cases with the death toll standing at 15.

The country is currently living in a state of emergency that will last until May 12.