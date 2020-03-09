UrduPoint.com
Latvian Health Ministry Confirms Third COVID-19 Case In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Latvian Health Ministry Confirms Third COVID-19 Case in Country

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Latvia has registered the third case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the Health Ministry said on Sunday in a press release.

"The third patient is the family member of a woman, who was confirmed as having the coronavirus disease this morning," the press release said.

Earlier on Sunday, local media reported, citing the Latvian Health Ministry, that the second COVID-19 case had been registered in the country. The patient has been already hospitalized.

