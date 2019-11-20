Latvian Intelligence Seeks to Sue Pro-Russian Party Member for Denying Soviet Occupation

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Latvian State Security Service (VDD) said in a statement on Tuesday that it had asked the Riga Judicial Region Prosecution Office to initiate criminal proceedings against Alexander Filey, a member of the Latvian Russian Union, on suspicion of denying the country's "occupation" by the Soviet Union.

"The person [Filey] published 'greetings' on National Commemoration Day on their personal Facebook page on June 17, 2019, which is Occupation of the Republic of Latvia Day. In the opinion of the VDD, the person, by selectively choosing historical events and interpreting them according to personal interests, denies the occupation of the Republic of Latvia 17 June 17, 1940, by the USSR and interprets this tragic event as beneficial for the inhabitants of Latvia," the statement read.

The security service suspects Filey of "public glorification, denial and justification of the war crime committed by the USSR against the Republic of Latvia and its inhabitants" and has requested that the Riga Judicial Region Prosecution Office initiate criminal proceedings against him.

The State Security Service has so far refrained from providing more information. Filey has also not given any comments to Sputnik.

Latvia became a Soviet Republic on June 17, 1940. However, the Baltic country holds the belief it was occupied from that day until the dissolution of the USSR in 1991. Russia, as the Soviet Union's successor, disagrees with this position, with its foreign ministry reiterating that it considered the accession of the Baltic States to the Soviet bloc in line with the norms of international law of that time.