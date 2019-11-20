UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvian Intelligence Seeks To Sue Pro-Russian Party Member For Denying Soviet Occupation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Latvian Intelligence Seeks to Sue Pro-Russian Party Member for Denying Soviet Occupation

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Latvian State Security Service (VDD) said in a statement on Tuesday that it had asked the Riga Judicial Region Prosecution Office to initiate criminal proceedings against Alexander Filey, a member of the Latvian Russian Union, on suspicion of denying the country's "occupation" by the Soviet Union.

"The person [Filey] published 'greetings' on National Commemoration Day on their personal Facebook page on June 17, 2019, which is Occupation of the Republic of Latvia Day. In the opinion of the VDD, the person, by selectively choosing historical events and interpreting them according to personal interests, denies the occupation of the Republic of Latvia 17 June 17, 1940, by the USSR and interprets this tragic event as beneficial for the inhabitants of Latvia," the statement read.

The security service suspects Filey of "public glorification, denial and justification of the war crime committed by the USSR against the Republic of Latvia and its inhabitants" and has requested that the Riga Judicial Region Prosecution Office initiate criminal proceedings against him.

The State Security Service has so far refrained from providing more information. Filey has also not given any comments to Sputnik.

Latvia became a Soviet Republic on June 17, 1940. However, the Baltic country holds the belief it was occupied from that day until the dissolution of the USSR in 1991. Russia, as the Soviet Union's successor, disagrees with this position, with its foreign ministry reiterating that it considered the accession of the Baltic States to the Soviet bloc in line with the norms of international law of that time.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Riga Latvia June Criminals 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

16 minutes ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

12 minutes ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

26 minutes ago

No NRO given to Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

36 minutes ago

Schools to be closed Wednesday in northern parts o ..

41 minutes ago

UK, Afghanistan Form Group of Friends at UN to Pro ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.