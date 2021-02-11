UrduPoint.com
Latvian Interior Minister Says Will Propose Lifting Coronavirus-Linked Curfew On Thursday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Latvian Interior Minister Sandis Girgens said that he would propose on Thursday lifting the coronavirus-linked curfew in the country.

The curfew in Latvia is in place between 20:00 and 03:00 GMT on Friday and Saturday.

"It is necessary to revise the relevance of the curfew because this restriction was aimed at preventing traditional gatherings during the New Year holidays, especially on the New Year's Eve. The goal was reached. On Thursday, I will propose lifting it [the curfew]," the minister said on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 107.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.35 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Latvia has confirmed about 74,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with around 1,400 fatalities.

