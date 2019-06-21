UrduPoint.com
Latvian Lawmaker Recalls Turlais' Interview To Sputnik After Removal From Mayoral Position

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:30 AM

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) An interview with Sputnik might have been one of the reasons for the removal of Riga mayor Dainis Turlais from power, according to one of the arguments from a Latvian parliamentarian voiced on Thursday.

Turlais lost his post after losing a confidence vote at the city council earlier in the day. A total of 31 out of 60 city council members voted against Turlais.

"He gave an interview to Sputnik, a Kremlin propaganda mouthpiece, he let them [journalists] into his office! Even Nils Usakovs [former Riga mayor] did not allow himself such a move, and he [Usakovs] is a Kremlin agent," Vilnis Kirsis from the New Unity party said during a debate in the Riga city council.

The vote comes after the opposition at the council filed a request for an extraordinary meeting. According to the Latvian news agency LETA, the no-confidence vote was initiated to test the ability of Turlais to secure majority support in the city council.

Turlais was elected Riga mayor on May 30, replacing Usakovs, who was suspended from office and later elected to the European Parliament.

The sacked mayor had an interview with Sputnik Latvia as recently as Tuesday.

