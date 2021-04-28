Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian Diplomats Arrive at Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Latvian Ambassador Maris Riekstins, Lithuanian ambassador Eitvydas Bajarunas and the minister counselor of the Estonian embassy arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday in light of their countries' expulsion of Russian diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia recently announced Russian diplomats expulsion as a sign of solidarity with the Czech Republic.