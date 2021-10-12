UrduPoint.com

Latvian Medical Associations Demand Government's Resignation Over COVID-19 Mismanagement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:58 PM

Latvian Medical Associations Demand Government's Resignation Over COVID-19 Mismanagement

The Latvian Medical Association, the Latvian Junior Doctors Association, and the Latvian Nurses Association called on the government on Tuesday to step down due to a "negligent and criminal" approach to tackling COVID-19

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Latvian Medical Association, the Latvian Junior Doctors Association, and the Latvian Nurses Association called on the government on Tuesday to step down due to a "negligent and criminal" approach to tackling COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, the consequences of the decisions made and not made by the government will be hundreds and thousands of deaths. The government's actions have ceased to be just indecisive, they can be considered negligent and criminal in relation to the inhabitants of Latvia. The only way to limit the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in the current situation is to immediately and maximally limit the unnecessary contacts of residents. Restrictions must be severe, understandable, immediate and well-controlled," the associations said in a joint statement.

Doctors believe that the government's decisions put short-term benefits, such as attending a theater performance or a concert, above human life. This testifies to the inability of the incumbent authorities to cope with the crisis and makes it necessary to call a new cabinet of "independent professionals," the statement read.

On October 4, a group of Latvian academic experts commissioned by the government refused to continue working, accusing the authorities of not taking into account their recommendations in developing COVID-19 policies. The experts have repeatedly reproached the cabinet for delaying decision-making on the epidemic and not taking drastic measures.

Last Friday, the Latvian government declared a three-month state of emergency, which went into effect on Monday. The government also imposed a number of restrictions, including barring unvaccinated residents from visiting malls.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Latvia for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 173,654, with 2,819 deaths. On October 7, the country's second-highest daily toll of 1,752 new cases was recorded.

Over the past day, Latvia registered 13 COVID-19 deaths and 1,376 new cases, including 1,056 unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated persons and 320 fully vaccinated persons.

Related Topics

Latvia October Criminals From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Supreme Court maintains two years service suspensi ..

Supreme Court maintains two years service suspension of police officer involved ..

2 minutes ago
 Barcelona centre-back Araujo suffers hamstring inj ..

Barcelona centre-back Araujo suffers hamstring injury

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt, UNDP to establish a forensic science lab ..

KP Govt, UNDP to establish a forensic science lab in Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Over 3.31m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.31m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 MD KWSB directs officials to resolve water supply ..

MD KWSB directs officials to resolve water supply issues of Baldia town

4 minutes ago
 Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 ..

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.