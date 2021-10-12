(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Latvian Medical Association, the Latvian Junior Doctors Association, and the Latvian Nurses Association called on the government on Tuesday to step down due to a "negligent and criminal" approach to tackling COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, the consequences of the decisions made and not made by the government will be hundreds and thousands of deaths. The government's actions have ceased to be just indecisive, they can be considered negligent and criminal in relation to the inhabitants of Latvia. The only way to limit the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in the current situation is to immediately and maximally limit the unnecessary contacts of residents. Restrictions must be severe, understandable, immediate and well-controlled," the associations said in a joint statement.

Doctors believe that the government's decisions put short-term benefits, such as attending a theater performance or a concert, above human life. This testifies to the inability of the incumbent authorities to cope with the crisis and makes it necessary to call a new cabinet of "independent professionals," the statement read.

On October 4, a group of Latvian academic experts commissioned by the government refused to continue working, accusing the authorities of not taking into account their recommendations in developing COVID-19 policies. The experts have repeatedly reproached the cabinet for delaying decision-making on the epidemic and not taking drastic measures.

Last Friday, the Latvian government declared a three-month state of emergency, which went into effect on Monday. The government also imposed a number of restrictions, including barring unvaccinated residents from visiting malls.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Latvia for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 173,654, with 2,819 deaths. On October 7, the country's second-highest daily toll of 1,752 new cases was recorded.

Over the past day, Latvia registered 13 COVID-19 deaths and 1,376 new cases, including 1,056 unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated persons and 320 fully vaccinated persons.