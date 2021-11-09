UrduPoint.com

Latvian Medicines Agency Says Received Almost 2,400 Complaints Over COVID-19 Vaccine

The Latvian State Agency of Medicines (SAM) has received almost 2,400 complaints about possible side-effects following vaccination against COVID-19, the agency said on Tuesday

"The SAM has received 2,399 complaints on likely side-effects from the coronavirus vaccine.

At the moment, almost 2 million shots (1,951 million doses) have been made in the country, including the first dose, the second dose and the third, booster one," the agency said in a statement.

Most of the complaints refer to pain in an injection spot, fever, shivers and fatigue. There have been no confirmed post-vaccination deaths registered in the country so far.

Latvia is currently under a state of emergency over the pandemic, which includes a lockdown and curfew.

