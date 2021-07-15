Latvian MEP Usakovs to Appeal His Dismissal From Riga Mayor Post

Member of European Parliament Nils Usakovs, who had served as the mayor of the Latvian capital for a decade to 2019, vowed on Thursday to appeal his dismissal

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Member of European Parliament Nils Usakovs, who had served as the mayor of the Latvian capital for a decade to 2019, vowed on Thursday to appeal his dismissal.

"I have submitted the appeal. If it is necessary I will go further to the Constitutional Court or the European level because the question now is how the interaction is regulated between the government, the minister in charge, and the municipality," Usakovs told reporters.

He added that the hearings of the case in two courts of different instances resulted in most charges against him dropped.

Usakovs was dismissed as the Riga mayor and the Riga City Council chairman in April 2019. Then-Latvian minister for environmental protection and regional development, Juris Puce, accused Usakovs of corruption and unsatisfactory fulfillment of his duties. Usakovs denied all accusations, slamming them as politically motivated.