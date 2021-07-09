Latvian Military Advised to Get COVID Shot by August 1 or Quit Service- Armed Forces Chief

Latvian military personnel who will not get vaccinated against the coronavirus before August 1 will have to resign from service, Commander of the National Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Leonids Kalnins said on Friday

"I issued an order with a specific date, August 1, and by this time they [those who did not get vaccinated] must make a decision on vaccination, and then decide � either to continue military service or find a suitable occupation outside the armed forces," Kalnins told reporters.

Though the number of those refusing to get the shot is small, only several dozens of soldiers, the commander said they would continue to work with them on the matter.

Latvia's portfolio currently includes the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.