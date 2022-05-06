Latvian Military Spokesman Says Kiev Planning to Attack Crimean Bridge on May 9

A spokesman for the Latvian armed forces, Janis Slaidins, said on Friday that Ukraine is planning to attack the Crimean Bridge on May 9

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) A spokesman for the Latvian armed forces, Janis Slaidins, said on Friday that Ukraine is planning to attack the Crimean Bridge on May 9.

"This is very interesting, information has appeared that on May 9 Ukraine plans to strike at the Crimean Bridge.

This possibility must be kept in mind, because after supplies from Western countries, Ukraine has such an opportunity to strike at this very strategically important bridge, through which supplies arrive from Russia for the southern direction of the armed forces," Slaidins told the Latvian Radio.