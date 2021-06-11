Latvian Opposition Calls for Transparent Probe Into Lawmaker Accused of Spying for Russia

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Latvia's opposition Harmony party demanded on Friday that the state security agency conduct a transparent investigation into its senior member who is accused of passing secrets to Russia.

Janis Adamsons, 64, is a member of the parliament's committee for defense and interior affairs. He briefly served as the Baltic nation's interior minister in 1995.

"We call on security services and the judiciary to investigate the Adamsons case as urgently and openly as possible," a statement read.

The party said it would not be lenient to the lawmaker if his guilt was proven but it stressed that it wanted to "make sure that an opposition member is not being persecuted for his criticism of security forces."

The Latvian parliament voted on Thursday to strip Adamsons of his immunity and allow police to search his office and home for evidence. The searches reportedly continued from morning until late into the night.