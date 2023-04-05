Close
Latvian Parliament Adopts Law On Compulsory Military Service Of Males Over 18 - Document

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Latvian Parliament Adopts Law on Compulsory Military Service of Males Over 18 - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Latvian parliament (Saeima) announced on Wednesday that it has adopted a law on compulsory military service of up to a year for males aged 18 and above, the first draft will begin on July 1.

"On Wednesday, April 5, in the third reading, the Saeima adopted the law on the service in national defense and related amendments to other laws introducing service in national defense. The first call to service will begin on July 1," the statement said.

Male citizens of Latvia who have reached the age of 18 will be subject to compulsory conscription for a one-year service. Men and women between the ages of 18 and 27 can apply for voluntary service.

