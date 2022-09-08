Latvian Parliament Approves Autocephaly of Latvian Orthodox Church - Press Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Latvian Seijm has promptly approved amendments to the law, proposed by the country's president, Egils Levits, that declare the Latvian Orthodox Church autopechalous, the parliament's press service said on Thursday.

The amendments to the law on the Latvian Orthodox Church, making it totally independent from any other church outside Latvia, primarily the Russian one.

On September 5, Levits proposed amendments to the law, declaring the Latvian Orthodox Church autocephalous. Levits said that cutting ties with the Moscow Patriarchate is important for the Latvian faithful, as well as for Latvia's national security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the approval of such amendments to the law on the Latvian Orthodox Church would not be left without consequences.

Earlier in the week, a source from the Moscow Patriarchate's Department for External Church Relations told Sputnik that autocephaly could be granted to the Latvian Orthodox Church only by the Russian Orthodox Church and state interference in this matters is unconstitutional.