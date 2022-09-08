UrduPoint.com

Latvian Parliament Approves Autocephaly Of Latvian Orthodox Church - Press Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Latvian Parliament Approves Autocephaly of Latvian Orthodox Church - Press Service

The Latvian Seijm has promptly approved amendments to the law, proposed by the country's president, Egils Levits, that declare the Latvian Orthodox Church autopechalous, the parliament's press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Latvian Seijm has promptly approved amendments to the law, proposed by the country's president, Egils Levits, that declare the Latvian Orthodox Church autopechalous, the parliament's press service said on Thursday.

The amendments to the law on the Latvian Orthodox Church, making it totally independent from any other church outside Latvia, primarily the Russian one.

On September 5, Levits proposed amendments to the law, declaring the Latvian Orthodox Church autocephalous. Levits said that cutting ties with the Moscow Patriarchate is important for the Latvian faithful, as well as for Latvia's national security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the approval of such amendments to the law on the Latvian Orthodox Church would not be left without consequences.

Earlier in the week, a source from the Moscow Patriarchate's Department for External Church Relations told Sputnik that autocephaly could be granted to the Latvian Orthodox Church only by the Russian Orthodox Church and state interference in this matters is unconstitutional.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Latvia September Church From

Recent Stories

Queen of United Kingdom Elizabeth II Passed Away - ..

Queen of United Kingdom Elizabeth II Passed Away - Royal Family

2 minutes ago
 Biden's Thoughts With UK Queen Amid Reports of Her ..

Biden's Thoughts With UK Queen Amid Reports of Her Deteriorating Health - White ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt sends medical relief mission to flood- ..

Punjab govt sends medical relief mission to flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Sind ..

2 minutes ago
 Political dialogue essential to address pervading ..

Political dialogue essential to address pervading crises, reduce confrontation: ..

2 minutes ago
 5 killed, 32 injured in road accident

5 killed, 32 injured in road accident

7 minutes ago
 Stress, anxiety,depression may increase risk of lo ..

Stress, anxiety,depression may increase risk of long Covid, study finds

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.