Latvian Parliament Backs Ban on St. George Ribbon at Public Events in 2nd Reading

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Latvian parliament on Thursday made a step closer to banning the use of St. George ribbons in public, a symbol of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, a senior lawmaker said.

The striped black-and-orange ribbon is a widely recognized military symbol in the former Soviet republics. It came to be associated with the Soviet victory over Germany in World War II and is often displayed during Victory Day.

"The parliament backed changes to laws in the second reading that will ban the use of Saint George ribbons during festivals, meetings, marches and demonstrations," a spokesperson for the Saeima presidium told RIA Novosti.

The debate on the commemorative ribbon was initiated by the populist National Alliance faction. The ban is still to be approved in parliament in the third reading and signed into law by President Egils Levits.

Currently in Latvia, all symbols of the USSR, the Latvian SSR, and Nazi Germany are forbidden only at those events which are listed in the law on meetings and rallies. The St. George ribbon is largely seen as a Soviet symbol in the Baltic states.