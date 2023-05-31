Latvian Parliament Elects Incumbent Foreign Minister Rinkevics as President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The Latvian parliament, the Saeima, on Wednesday elected incumbent Foreign Minister Edgards Rinkevics as the country's president.

In total, 52 lawmakers vote for Rinkevics' candidacy, and 35 others voted against. The candidate required at least 51 votes to become elected. The live broadcast was available on the Saeima's website.