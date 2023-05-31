UrduPoint.com

Latvian Parliament Fails To Elect New President In First Round Of Voting - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The Latvian parliament failed to elect the president in the first round of voting on Wednesday and will have to hold another round, Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Rihards Kols said.

Kols was the member of parliament who read out the results of the televised voting.

He said entrepreneur Uldis Pilens received 25 votes in favor and 62 votes against; incumbent Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics received 42 votes in favor and 45 votes against; and European official Elina Pinto received 10 votes in favor and 77 votes against.

Out of 100 Latvian members of parliament, 87 voted in the first round of the election. In order to win, a candidate needs to pass the threshold of 51 votes.

The President of Latvia is elected in a vote by the Latvian parliament for a four-year term. Up to four rounds of voting can be held in one day, and in the event they all fail, a new election is announced.

