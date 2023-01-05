UrduPoint.com

Latvian Police Probing Suspicious Parcel Mailed To Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Latvian Police Probing Suspicious Parcel Mailed to Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The Latvian police have responded to a call from the Russian embassy in Riga, which has received a parcel containing unknown substances, and after examining its contents, sent it to a lab for a further probe.

"Today (Wednesday) at 1:34 p.m. (11:34 GMT) a call was received about the fact that the Russian embassy had possibly received a suspicious parcel containing an unknown substance.

Officers of the police and other operative services are deployed to the scene for checks," Latvian police spokeswoman Simona Gravite told public radio on Wednesday.

The embassy told Sputnik that it could not comment on the matter at the time.

The suspicious parcel was handed over to a laboratory for an inspection of the unknown substance at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday, Latvian news outlet LSM reported. Pending the conclusion of the lab probe, the Latvian police have initiated an inquiry, the report said.

Related Topics

Police Russia Riga From P

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE’s earnest drive to stamp out cy ..

Local Press: UAE’s earnest drive to stamp out cybercrimes

37 seconds ago
 National Bank of Fujairah introduces online fraud ..

National Bank of Fujairah introduces online fraud prevention solution

47 seconds ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

55 seconds ago
 ‘ADAFSA’ invites local farmers, breeders to ap ..

‘ADAFSA’ invites local farmers, breeders to apply for ‘Sheikh Mansour Agri ..

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th January 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.