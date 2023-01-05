Latvian Police Probing Suspicious Parcel Mailed to Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The Latvian police have responded to a call from the Russian embassy in Riga, which has received a parcel containing unknown substances, and after examining its contents, sent it to a lab for a further probe.

"Today (Wednesday) at 1:34 p.m. (11:34 GMT) a call was received about the fact that the Russian embassy had possibly received a suspicious parcel containing an unknown substance.

Officers of the police and other operative services are deployed to the scene for checks," Latvian police spokeswoman Simona Gravite told public radio on Wednesday.

The embassy told Sputnik that it could not comment on the matter at the time.

The suspicious parcel was handed over to a laboratory for an inspection of the unknown substance at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday, Latvian news outlet LSM reported. Pending the conclusion of the lab probe, the Latvian police have initiated an inquiry, the report said.