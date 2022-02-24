UrduPoint.com

Latvian President Calls For Ban On Russian TV Channels' Rebroadcasts In Country

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Latvian President Calls for Ban on Russian TV Channels' Rebroadcasts in Country

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Latvian President Egils Levits said rebroadcasting of Russian tv channels in Latvia should be banned.

"Incitement of hatred towards Ukraine and disinformation are unacceptable in the Latvian information space. I call to stop the broadcasting of Russian propaganda channels," Levits wrote on Twitter. Earlier, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics made the same call.

All major Russian Federal TV channels are rebroadcast in Latvia. They are traditionally within the top most popular channels in the country.

The authorities of the Baltic countries have repeatedly obstructed the work of the Russian media.

On Tuesday, EU foreign ministers agreed on a decision to impose the first part of sanctions for Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Same Luhansk Donetsk Latvia Media TV Top

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

6 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

8 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

8 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

9 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

9 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>