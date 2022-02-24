Latvian President Calls for Ban on Russian TV Channels' Rebroadcasts in Country

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Latvian President Egils Levits said rebroadcasting of Russian tv channels in Latvia should be banned.

"Incitement of hatred towards Ukraine and disinformation are unacceptable in the Latvian information space. I call to stop the broadcasting of Russian propaganda channels," Levits wrote on Twitter. Earlier, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics made the same call.

All major Russian Federal TV channels are rebroadcast in Latvia. They are traditionally within the top most popular channels in the country.

The authorities of the Baltic countries have repeatedly obstructed the work of the Russian media.

On Tuesday, EU foreign ministers agreed on a decision to impose the first part of sanctions for Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).