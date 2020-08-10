UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvian President Calls For International Investigation Into Balerusian Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:52 PM

Latvian President Calls for International Investigation Into Balerusian Election

Latvian President Egils Levits on Monday called on international organizations to investigate the Belarusian presidential election to determine whether they were held in accordance with democratic standards

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Latvian President Egils Levits on Monday called on international organizations to investigate the Belarusian presidential election to determine whether they were held in accordance with democratic standards.

"I urge the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and other relevant international organisations in consultation with all stakeholders to investigate the recent elections, including campaigning, election procedure, determination of voting results and the events that followed to establish whether these elections were held according to standards for free and democratic elections and give their assessment of the election process," Levits said in a statement published on his website.

Levits went on to urge Belarusian authorities to release all those detained during the election.

Longtime Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko drew criticism when two of his most prominent opposition candidates were arrested, on differing charges, at the onset of election campaigning.

The Central Election Commission's on Monday announced that Lukashenko has secured over 80 percent of the vote despite a heated pre-election season.

Related Topics

Election Europe Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote All Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

41 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

CTP urge motorists to avoid wrong, double parking ..

20 seconds ago

Sheikh Rasheed launches PR's plantation drive

22 seconds ago

Masood invites President-elect UNGA's urgent atten ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.