Latvian President Calls for International Investigation Into Balerusian Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Latvian President Egils Levits on Monday called on international organizations to investigate the Belarusian presidential election to determine whether they were held in accordance with democratic standards.

"I urge the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and other relevant international organisations in consultation with all stakeholders to investigate the recent elections, including campaigning, election procedure, determination of voting results and the events that followed to establish whether these elections were held according to standards for free and democratic elections and give their assessment of the election process," Levits said in a statement published on his website.

Levits went on to urge Belarusian authorities to release all those detained during the election.

Longtime Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko drew criticism when two of his most prominent opposition candidates were arrested, on differing charges, at the onset of election campaigning.

The Central Election Commission's on Monday announced that Lukashenko has secured over 80 percent of the vote despite a heated pre-election season.