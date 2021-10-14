UrduPoint.com

Latvian President Egils Levits Tests Positive For Covid-19 - Office

President of Latvia Egils Levits tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from his working visit from Sweden a day earlier, the president's office said Thursday

"President of Latvia Egils Levits took PCR test on 14 October and it confirmed that President Levits has been infected with Covid-19. President of Latvia has some light symptoms.

President of Latvia Egils Levits will work remotely," the presidential office announced.

Levits has postponed his meetings with Estonian President Alar Karis scheduled for Thursday. The president had to cancel the official visit of President of Romania H.E. Klaus Werner Iohannis to Latvia from October 15-16 and the meeting with Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas on Friday. The president will not participate in Riga Conference on Saturday and will not travel to Kosovo and North Macedonia next week.

Prime Minister Visit Riga Estonia Romania Sweden Latvia Macedonia October From

