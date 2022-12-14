Latvian President Proposes Holding International Tribunal on Ukraine in Riga

Latvian President Egils Levits on Wednesday expressed readiness to host the international tribunal on Ukraine.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Latvian President Egils Levits on Wednesday expressed readiness to host the international tribunal on Ukraine.

"Last week, the European Commission published a message that it supports the establishment of such a tribunal, and I hope that it will be established. The question is where. If Ukraine partially participates in it... it is certainly Kiev. But if it is outside Ukraine, it could be Riga. There was the Nuremberg trial, there could be the Riga trial as well," Levits told the Public Broadcasting of Latvia.

On November 30, the European Commission proposed to establish a special UN-backed tribunal to investigate crimes allegedly committed by Russian forces during its military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, EU foreign police chief Josep Borrell said that at their latest meeting EU foreign ministers failed to unanimously support the proposal.

Russian officials have repeatedly said that the West's attempts to create a tribunal for Ukraine were not legitimate, would not be accepted and would be condemned, as Moscow strongly rejects accusations of war crimes in Ukraine.