UrduPoint.com

Latvian President Suggests Isolating Russian-Speaking Residents Opposing Official Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Latvian President Suggests Isolating Russian-Speaking Residents Opposing Official Policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Latvian President Egils Levits suggested on Wednesday that ethnic Russians living permanently in the Baltic country should be "isolated" if they are not deemed loyal to the state.

"We see that some of the Russian community is disloyal to our country... Our task is to deal with them, to isolate them... They should simply be isolated," he said on public Latvijas Radio.

Levits said that the conflict in Ukraine had turned the majority of ethnic Latvians "more nationalist and patriotic," which he argued was a good thing.

About 11% of some two million people living in Latvia have "non-resident" status, which comes with employment restrictions and a ban on voting. Many of them are Russians who moved to Latvia after it was absorbed into the Soviet Union in 1940. Russia has repeatedly criticized Latvia for discriminating against its Russian-speaking community.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Latvia Million Employment

Recent Stories

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

38 minutes ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

6 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.