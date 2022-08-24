Latvian President Suggests Isolating Russian-Speaking Residents Opposing Official Policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Latvian President Egils Levits suggested on Wednesday that ethnic Russians living permanently in the Baltic country should be "isolated" if they are not deemed loyal to the state.

"We see that some of the Russian community is disloyal to our country... Our task is to deal with them, to isolate them... They should simply be isolated," he said on public Latvijas Radio.

Levits said that the conflict in Ukraine had turned the majority of ethnic Latvians "more nationalist and patriotic," which he argued was a good thing.

About 11% of some two million people living in Latvia have "non-resident" status, which comes with employment restrictions and a ban on voting. Many of them are Russians who moved to Latvia after it was absorbed into the Soviet Union in 1940. Russia has repeatedly criticized Latvia for discriminating against its Russian-speaking community.