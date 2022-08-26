UrduPoint.com

Latvian President's Call To Russians Who Are Not Loyal Unacceptable - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) A suggestion made by Latvian President Egils Levits to isolate ethnic Russians who are not "loyal" to the state is unacceptable and violates humanitarian norms, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Levits said that ethnic Russians living permanently in the Baltic country should be "isolated" if they are not deemed loyal.

"Statements of this kind by the president of a country that is a member of the European Union, declaring adherence to democratic values, are absolutely unacceptable and violate all generally accepted moral, ethical and humanitarian norms," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow hopes to see a reaction of international human rights organizations to Levits' statement.

More Stories From World

