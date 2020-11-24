Latvian Prime Minister Announces Possible New Restrictions Due to COVID-19

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said new restrictions might be imposed to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"The situation is worsening. Hospitals are overloaded, the number of patients is growing, which means that hospitals increasingly need to restructure their work, postponing planned operations.

It is necessary to look towards increasing restrictions," Karins said after a meeting of the council of coalition parties.

The Latvian cabinet and the Crisis Management Council will hold a joint meeting on Tuesday and decide on further actions.

An emergency situation regime is currently in effect in Latvia. Mass events are prohibited in the republic, the work of cafes and restaurants is limited, a mask regime has been introduced, schools and universities have been transferred to distance learning.