UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvian Prime Minister Announces Possible New Restrictions Due To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:50 AM

Latvian Prime Minister Announces Possible New Restrictions Due to COVID-19

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said new restrictions might be imposed to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"The situation is worsening. Hospitals are overloaded, the number of patients is growing, which means that hospitals increasingly need to restructure their work, postponing planned operations.

It is necessary to look towards increasing restrictions," Karins said after a meeting of the council of coalition parties.

The Latvian cabinet and the Crisis Management Council will hold a joint meeting on Tuesday and decide on further actions.

An emergency situation regime is currently in effect in Latvia. Mass events are prohibited in the republic, the work of cafes and restaurants is limited, a mask regime has been introduced, schools and universities have been transferred to distance learning.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Latvia Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

5 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

5 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

7 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

6 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.