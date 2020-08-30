UrduPoint.com
Latvian Prime Minister Hopes For Fruitful Cooperation With Newly Elected Riga City Council

Sun 30th August 2020

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Latvian Prime Minster Krisjanis Karins said on Sunday that the new composition of the Riga city council gives the government grounds to believe that it will enjoy fruitful cooperation with the municipal legislature.

Earlier in the day, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) announced that the liberal Development/For!-The Progressives alliance won the election securing the support of 26.16 percent of residents and 18 seats in the 60-seat city council. At the same time, according to CEC Chairperson Kristine Berzina, the turnout at the Saturday elections was the lowest the city has seen since 1997 with only 40.6 percent of residents having cast their ballots.

"The ruling parties clearly won ” this shows that together we are able to get results and convince voters.

The balance of power has changed a little, the seats have changed, but, in fact, this is a great opportunity for this coalition to work not only in the government, but also in the council and establish good cooperation between the council and the state," the prime minister said.

According to Karins, the outcome of the election "is excellent and shows that it is possible to manage the Riga city council in a different way."

The city council election in Riga was initially scheduled for April 25 but was postponed several times amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Latvian parliament decided to dissolve the city council in February due to issues related to garbage disposal in Riga and a series of corruption scandals.

