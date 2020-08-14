UrduPoint.com
Latvian Prime Minister Says Presidential Election In Belarus Not Fair, Free

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:34 PM

Latvian Prime Minister Says Presidential Election in Belarus Not Fair, Free

The presidential election in Belarus was not held in a free and fair manner, Latvian Prime Minster Krisjanis Karins said on Thursday, expressing support for the country's people striving to live in a democratic society

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The presidential election in Belarus was not held in a free and fair manner, Latvian Prime Minster Krisjanis Karins said on Thursday, expressing support for the country's people striving to live in a democratic society.

"The election in Belarus was not fair and free.

Latvia supports the desire of the Belarusian society to live in an independent and democratic country," the Latvian prime minister wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Latvia, along with Poland, Lithuania and Estonia, offered Minsk mediation to achieve a peaceful settlement to the continuous protests in the country.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

