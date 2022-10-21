Latvian Prime Minister Urges EU to Work on Tribunal to Try Russia for Actions in Ukraine

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins urged EU countries on Friday to start working on a tribunal to hold Russia "accountable" for its actions in Ukraine and stressed the importance of expanding sanctions against Belarus and Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins urged EU countries on Friday to start working on a tribunal to hold Russia "accountable" for its actions in Ukraine and stressed the importance of expanding sanctions against Belarus and Iran.

"We must remain united in Europe to support Ukraine, not only to condemn Russia, but to start working towards a tribunal to figure out how to properly hold Russia also legally accountable for atrocities they are committing in Ukraine today," Karins said on the sidelines of the second day of the EU summit in Brussels.

The prime minister also noted that EU countries should continue supporting Ukraine with military supplies, including ammunition and air missile systems, as well as provide financial support to the country.

"How and in which ways we effectively could broaden our sanction policy to Belarus and to Iran is also an important issue, but primarily discussion today is to remain rock-solid behind Ukraine and support Ukraine in all ways," Karins noted.

In September, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he supported the idea of creating an independent tribunal to investigate Russia's military operation in Ukraine and alleged war crimes committed as part of the hostilities.

Russian officials, on their part, condemned Borrell's remarks. Moscow has been repeatedly saying that such a tribunal would have nothing to do with justice.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia and providing military and financial support to Ukraine. The West has been accusing Russia of committing crimes in Ukraine by striking at civil infrastructure of its neighboring country, while Moscow has been saying it is attacking infrastructure that is used for military purposes.