Latvian Radio Station Fined $9,500 for Interviewing Russian Politician - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The National Electronic Mass Media Council of Latvia (NEPLP) issued a fine of 8,000 Euros ($9,500) to the Baltcom radio station for an interview with Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), the BB.lv.news portal has reported.

The LDPR leader gave the interview to Baltcom on July 8.

The council said that the media outlet is responsible for selecting guests and should provide a variety of opinions, and a journalist needs to respond to anti-Latvian statements of a guest.

Nevertheless, the NEPLP did not provide Zhirinovsky's exact statements that became the reason for the fine.