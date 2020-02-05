Latvian Security Conducts Searches in Offices of Media Rebroadcasting Russian TV - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Latvia State Security Service has conducted searches in offices of Baltijas Mediju Alianse, a media company rebroadcasting Russian television channels, including Channel One Russia (Pervyy) and REN tv, the Latvijas Televizija state-owned broadcaster said.

According to the report, the searches were conducted on the evening of Tuesday in the company's offices located in the Gertrudes street in the Latvian capital of Riga.

Baltijas Mediju Alianse includes 25 television channels broadcasting for Latvia and Estonia, as well as the Print Media publishing house and newspapers MK Latvija and MK Estoņija.