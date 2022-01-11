Latvian Security Services Arrest 2 People Suspected of Spying for Russia - Reports

The Latvian State Security Service (VDD) and Defence Intelligence and Security Service have arrested two people suspected of long-time cooperation with Russia's military intelligence, Baltic media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Latvian State Security Service (VDD) and Defence Intelligence and Security Service have arrested two people suspected of long-time cooperation with Russia's military intelligence, Baltic media reported on Tuesday.

The suspects were apprehended in late 2021 as part of two espionage cases, according to the news outlet Delfi. Both suspects are currently in custody. The VDD is said to possess information that implicates the arrested in meeting in Russia with the country's military intelligence officers.

Last year, Latvian lawmaker Janis Adamsons, who is also the country's former interior minister, was arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia.