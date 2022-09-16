Latvian State Has No Canonical Authorities to Make Church Decisions - Bishop

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Latvian authorities have no canonical rights to intervene in religious life and make decisions over the church, retired Bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Jerome (Shaw) told Sputnik on Thursday.

Last week, the Latvian Seijm promptly approved amendments to the law, proposed by the country's president, Egils Levits, that declared the Latvian Orthodox Church autocephalous (independent). The amendments to the law on the Latvian Orthodox Church, making it totally independent from any other church outside Latvia, primarily the Russian one.

"Such a decision as what international denomination a local church may belong to, is not up to the government. It has no canonical authority to do so," Bishop Jerome said.

The bishop also said while the religious believers, most of whom in today's Latvia are Orthodox Christians, must keep their religion within the four walls of their church, the government is free to interfere with church life.

"The fact that the local Church authorities were afraid to go against the Latvian state, does not suggest that the government of that country allows its citizens any real religious freedom," the bishop said.

The newly adopted rules require the Latvian Orthodox Church to notify the Chancery of the President by October 1 of the appointment of the Head of the church, metropolitans, archbishops, and bishops.

By October 31, the Church has to align its statutes with the amendments made to the Law on the status of the church.

Asked about the separation of the state and the church, Bishop Jerome, an American, who was born in the US in the 1940s, called it "the double standard galore."

"First of all, 'separation of church and state,' which started in the 13 colonies at the time of separation from England, was supposed to mean that there was no, unique, state church, which some of the 13 Colonies had prior to that decision. It was supposed to mean, first of all, that anyone could practice whatever religion they wanted (and almost everyone did), but despite that, for close to 200 years the US was still considered a 'Christian country,'" he said.

Recalling his childhood, the hierarch said that every day in the school was starting with the Lord's prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, and then students sang the national anthem.

"But the 'separation of church and state' was supposed to mean that religious groups did not interfere with the government - and that the government did not interfere with church life," the bishop added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the approval of such amendments to the law on the Latvian Orthodox Church would not be left without consequences.