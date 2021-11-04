UrduPoint.com

Latvians Aged Over 50 Will Be Able To Get Booster COVID Shot From Thursday - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Latvians Aged Over 50 Will Be Able to Get Booster COVID Shot From Thursday - Minister

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Latvian citizens over 50 years old with chronic diseases will be able to receive the third booster dose of coronavirus vaccines starting from November 4, Health Minister Daniels Pavluts said on Wednesday.

"People over 50 years with chronic diseases will be able to receive the third dose of a (COVID-19) vaccine from Thursday," Pavluts told reporters.

The booster shot will be also available to fully vaccinated people over 65 years, social care centers patients, as well as health care system staff, the minister added.

From November 15, it is planned to expand revaccination campaign to include all residents over 50 years old, as well as people over 18 years old with chronic diseases and involved in high-risk activities.

Latvia has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates among EU countries. To date, 61% of the adult population has been fully immunized.

Last month, the Latvian Crisis Management Council announced a lockdown and a night curfew that will be in effect until November 15, applicable to all the citizens. The move was prompted by a rise in COVID-19 cases within the past few months.

Related Topics

November All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

1 hour ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

1 hour ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

1 hour ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

2 hours ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

2 hours ago
 King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.