Latvians Aged Over 50 Will Be Able to Get Booster COVID Shot From Thursday - Minister

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Latvian citizens over 50 years old with chronic diseases will be able to receive the third booster dose of coronavirus vaccines starting from November 4, Health Minister Daniels Pavluts said on Wednesday.

"People over 50 years with chronic diseases will be able to receive the third dose of a (COVID-19) vaccine from Thursday," Pavluts told reporters.

The booster shot will be also available to fully vaccinated people over 65 years, social care centers patients, as well as health care system staff, the minister added.

From November 15, it is planned to expand revaccination campaign to include all residents over 50 years old, as well as people over 18 years old with chronic diseases and involved in high-risk activities.

Latvia has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates among EU countries. To date, 61% of the adult population has been fully immunized.

Last month, the Latvian Crisis Management Council announced a lockdown and a night curfew that will be in effect until November 15, applicable to all the citizens. The move was prompted by a rise in COVID-19 cases within the past few months.