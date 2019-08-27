UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvians Responsible For Wartime Genocide In Western Russia May Be Alive - Investigators

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:40 AM

Latvians Responsible for Wartime Genocide in Western Russia May Be Alive - Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Latvians who took part in wartime mass murders of civilians in what is now Russia's Novgorod region can still be alive, a senior official at the regional department of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.

The committee opened a genocide probe in May into massacres that took place in two western Russian villages in 1941-1943 after remains of at least 500 people were unearthed.

"I cannot rule out the possibility that some of those criminals who were active in the villages of Zhestyanaya Gorka and Chernoye could still be alive," Sergei Kilesso, the head of the felony department, said in an interview.

He pointed to parades of former legionnaires that take place in Latvia every year to pay tribute to those who served under Germany's Waffen SS during World War II. He said some of those "cheerful, lively elderly people" shown marching through Riga could have played a role in the genocide.

Related Topics

Russia Germany Riga Latvia May Criminals World War

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

5 hours ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

6 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

6 hours ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

6 hours ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.