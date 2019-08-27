Latvians Responsible for Wartime Genocide in Western Russia May Be Alive - Investigators

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Latvians who took part in wartime mass murders of civilians in what is now Russia's Novgorod region can still be alive, a senior official at the regional department of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.

The committee opened a genocide probe in May into massacres that took place in two western Russian villages in 1941-1943 after remains of at least 500 people were unearthed.

"I cannot rule out the possibility that some of those criminals who were active in the villages of Zhestyanaya Gorka and Chernoye could still be alive," Sergei Kilesso, the head of the felony department, said in an interview.

He pointed to parades of former legionnaires that take place in Latvia every year to pay tribute to those who served under Germany's Waffen SS during World War II. He said some of those "cheerful, lively elderly people" shown marching through Riga could have played a role in the genocide.