RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Latvian flagship carrier airBaltic has decided to stop flying over the territory of Belarus in light of the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, Transport Minister Talis Linkaits said on Monday.

"Airline airBaltic has decided not to use the airspace of Belarus for its flights yet," Linkaits told reporters, adding the decision is related to aircraft safety issues.

A Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be misinformation. To escort the plane, Belarus deployed a fighter jet.

Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist. He was detained during the stopover at the Minsk airport and may face up to 15 years in prison.