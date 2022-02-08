MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Latvia's An-2 aircraft has illegally enters the airspace of Belarus, the State Border Committee of Belarus said on Tuesday.

"On the morning of February 8, Belarusian border guards recorded an illegal entrance into the airspace of Belarus by Latvia. An-2 light-engine aircraft flew 300 meters deep into Belarusian territory and, having circled the Urbany checkpoint, returned to Latvia," the committee wrote on Telegram.