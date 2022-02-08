UrduPoint.com

Latvia's An-2 Aircraft Illegally Crosses Belarusian Border - Belarus Border Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Latvia's An-2 Aircraft Illegally Crosses Belarusian Border - Belarus Border Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Latvia's An-2 aircraft has illegally enters the airspace of Belarus, the State Border Committee of Belarus said on Tuesday.

"On the morning of February 8, Belarusian border guards recorded an illegal entrance into the airspace of Belarus by Latvia. An-2 light-engine aircraft flew 300 meters deep into Belarusian territory and, having circled the Urbany checkpoint, returned to Latvia," the committee wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Belarus Latvia February Border

Recent Stories

Minister Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhla ..

Minister Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq chairs PICIIP meeting

9 minutes ago
 France to scrap Covid test rule for vaccinated tra ..

France to scrap Covid test rule for vaccinated travellers

13 minutes ago
 585,366 children to be given polio vaccine in Sial ..

585,366 children to be given polio vaccine in Sialkot

13 minutes ago
 BRSP's General Manger calls on Balochistan Finance ..

BRSP's General Manger calls on Balochistan Finance Minister Dummar

13 minutes ago
 NAB files reference against food dept officers in ..

NAB files reference against food dept officers in wheat embezzlement

13 minutes ago
 No act of terror can deter the nation from moving ..

No act of terror can deter the nation from moving ahead: Imran Khan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>