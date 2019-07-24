(@imziishan)

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday described Latvia's move to ban Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's Baltnews.lv website as an attempt to purge its information space of independent media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday described Latvia 's move to ban Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's Baltnews.lv website as an attempt to purge its information space of independent media

According to the notification of the national domain registrar, seen by Sputnik, the Latvian Foreign Ministry has ruled that Baltnews.lv violates the European Union's decision, issued on March 17, 2014, on sanctions "in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

"

"This step clearly shows official Riga's desire to clear its information space from independent and not controlled by the state media outlets," the ministry said in a statement.

"We expect a corresponding disapproval of this decision of official Riga by relevant international structures and NGOs, first of all, by OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir," the ministry added.