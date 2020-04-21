UrduPoint.com
Latvia's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 9 As New Counting Method Used - Health Minister

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The total number of people who have died after contracting COVID-19 in Latvia has risen to nine, Health Minister Ilze Vinkele said at a press briefing on Tuesday, adding that the country has adopted a new measure for counting the coronavirus disease death toll.

"Three patients with COVID-19 died on April 15, 17 and 21 this past week. Another person died on April 12, two on April 11, and one each on April 3, 4 and 7," the minister said.

Vinkele stated that COVID-19 was the Primary cause of death for seven of the victims. Health officials are awaiting the results of examinations to ascertain the cause of death for the remaining two victims, but after consultations with the World Health Organization, Riga has decided to include these individuals in the overall death toll, she added.

"In the future, our statistics will be recorded using this method. Cases where COVID-19 is deemed to be the secondary cause of death will also be counted in the death toll," the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Latvia's Center for Disease Prevention and Control registered nine new cases of the disease, raising the case total to 748 since the start of the outbreak. 

A state of emergency is in force in Latvia until May 12. As part of the measures to curb the spread of the disease, all international passenger traffic has been suspended, public gatherings and events have been banned and all schools and universities in the country have been closed. 

