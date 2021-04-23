UrduPoint.com
Latvia's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomat Will Harm Bilateral Relations -Russian Embassy

Latvia's move to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata will have a very negative effect on Moscow-Riga relations, the Russian embassy in Lativa said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Latvia's move to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata will have a very negative effect on Moscow-Riga relations, the Russian embassy in Lativa said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said the country will expel one Russian diplomat as a sign of solidarity with the Czech Republic.

"We have to say that the unfriendly actions of Latvia related to the announcement of the diplomat of the Russian Embassy 'persona non grata' on April 23, 2021, will have the most negative impact on the development of Russian-Latvian relations. At the same time, we would like to emphasize that the initiative came from Latvia, therefore, all responsibility for this clearly anti-Russian step lies entirely on the Latvian side. Of course, the response from Russia will come promptly," the embassy said on its Facebook page.

