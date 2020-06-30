UrduPoint.com
Latvia's Media Watchdog Bans Broadcasting Of 7 RT Channels

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:33 PM

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Latvian National Electronic Media Council (NEPLP) said Tuesday that it was banning seven RT channels, suggesting that they are owned by Dmitry Kiselev, who is under EU sanctions, although he has nothing to do with RT and is head of another media, Rossiya Segodnya international information agency.

The NEPLP banned RT, RT HD, RT Arabic, RT Spanish, RT Documentary HD, RT Documentary, RT tv.

The Latvian watchdog intends to urge media regulators in other EU countries to also ban RT, the watchdog chair, Ivars Abolins, said.

Kiselev is the director general of Rossiya Segodnya, while RT's editor-in-chief is Margarita Simonyan, who is not under any EU sanctions. These companies are two different legal entities. The information about their legal status is open to public.

Latvia and some of the neighboring countries have repeatedly put obstacles to the work of Russian media. The Russian Foreign Ministry has remarked that they appear to have a coordinated policy.

