Latvia's Media Watchdog Restricts Access To Kartina.tv Portal - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Latvia's Media Watchdog Restricts Access to Kartina.tv Portal - Reports

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Latvian National Electronic Media Council (NEPLP) ruled to restrict access to the kartina.tv internet TV provider over illegal broadcasting of TV programs, the LETA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the NEPLP.

According to the watchdog, the portal is engaged in copyright infringement and dissemination of anti-Latvian content, the media outlet cited.

Access to kartina.tv and play.kartina.tv portals will be restricted until October 9, with a likely extension, the NEPLP ruled.

The media council is also inspecting a number of other sites that are rebroadcasting TV channels on the internet, including guzei.tv, tv.guvei.com, rus-tv.com, fanat.tv and kuvalda.tv.

