RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The one-month lockdown that Latvia plans to impose later this week due to a surge in coronavirus cases may cost the country around 200 million Euros ($233 million), Finance Minister Janis Reirs said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Latvian Crisis Management Council announced that a lockdown and a night curfew will be introduced from October 21 to November 15, applicable to both vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens.

"According to rough estimates, one month of lockdown could cost the country 200 million euros," Reirs told the parliament, presenting the 2022 draft budget.

The government is assessing ways to support business owners who will be affected by the restrictions, he added.

To date, Latvia has confirmed a total of 188,722 coronavirus cases and 2,920 related fatalities, according to the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control.