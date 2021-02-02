The decision of the largest Latvian cable provider Tet to suspend the re-transmission of popular Russian television channels benefits the country's information security, Ivars Abolins, the chairman of Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council, said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Tet said it suspended the broadcast of Russian television channels PBK, NTV Mir, Ren tv Baltiya, Kinokomedia and Kinomiks over EU sanctions.

"Tet's decision to suspend the re-transmission of PBK, NTV Mir, Ren TV Baltiya, Kinokomedia and Kinomiks will reduce the volume of Russian propaganda in Latvia. It apparently had reasons to do so. Generally, from the viewpoint of the security of Latvia's information space, this decision is commendable, as it will reduce the volume of Russian propaganda," Abolins said.

Announcing the ban, Tet said it had repeatedly requested clarifications on the conditions of EU sanctions for the Russian broadcast in Latvia from its parent company, TEM LV, but to no avail. A Riga regional prosecutor earlier charged Olegs Solodovs and Margus Merima, the co-owners of the Baltijas Mediju Alianse that owns TEM LV, with violations of EU sanctions.

The partly-state-owned provider will replace the suspended Russian channels with alternative channels some of which broadcast in the Russian language.

This is not the first time that Russian media come under pressure in Baltic states in recent years. Latvia, in particular, has already been accused by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of taking advantage of EU sanctions to carry out anti-Russian purges in media.