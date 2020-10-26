UrduPoint.com
Latvia's New Nationalist Association Chose Stylized Swastika As Logo - Reports

Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Several members of the nationalist All for Latvia party, which is a part of the Baltic country's ruling coalition, have created association Austosa saule (Rising Sun), which uses a stylized swastika as its logo, the state LTV broadcaster reported.

On October 7, a group of All for Latvia members registered a nationalist society named Austosa saule.

According to the Register of Associations and Foundations, the stated goal of the society is to promote Latvian ethnic nationalism and the desire to mobilize the people to protect their interests.

The newly-established association uses a stylized swastika as its logo.

Symbols of Nazi Germany and the USSR are banned in Latvia. The State Security Service told reporters that it was aware of the creation of the nationalist association but declined to provide further comments.

More Stories From World

